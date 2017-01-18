Trashed & Wasted

Trashed & Wasted , a new event to bring awareness to food waste is coming to Toronto on March 1, 2017. , a new event to bring awareness to food waste is coming to Toronto on March 1, 2017.





The charity event in support of Second Harvest, will feature chefs, brewers and distillers who will create delicious dishes and drinks made from rescued food ingredients that most people end up throwing out. There will also be artists and innovators displaying artwork and installations made from re-purposed trash and disposed odds and ends.





This unique event celebrates the sustenance, beauty, and benefits of what was once simply trashed and wasted.









Ticket Sale date TBA.

When: March 1, 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Wychwood Barns, 76 Wychwood Avenue, Toronto ON



