An exciting night of food, drink, fundraising and fun is taking place on November 17, 2016 at Airship 37.

UNCORK UNTAP UNWIND will feature delectable fare catered by the one and only Chef Mark McEwan (The McEwan Group), local craft beer, warming wines and whiskey for those who really want to get the party started.





There will also be live music and some VERY special guests in attendance. If you’re a die-hard bachelor fan such as myself (guilty-pleasure alert), then you know the former Bachelor Canada Brad Smith. Brad is now the host of Chopped Canada and will also host this fabulous evening. There will also be a few Chopped Canada judges in attendance such as Eden Grinshpan, Mark McEwan, and Noah Cappe.





All funds raised through UNCORK UNTAP UNWIND will support vital programs and care at West Park. West Park is a healthcare centre with deep expertise in rehabilitative medicine and is an essential and dynamic partner in the healthcare system. West Park provides specialized rehabilitation for patients recovering from life-altering accidents, lung disease, amputation and spasticity – a debilitating symptom of stroke, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.





https://wphcf.akaraisin.com/common/Store/Store.aspx?seid=13006&mid=27 Tickets are still available for this all you can eat and drink event:

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2016

Time: 6:30PM

Location: Airship 37, The Distillery District

Dress Code: Casual Chic



