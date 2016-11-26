The 2016 shortlist featured 55 world-class culinary writers in both official languages in the categories of General Cookbooks, Single-Subject Cookbooks, Regional/Cultural Cookbooks, Culinary Narratives, Health and Special Diet Cookbooks and Food Blog. 150 submissions were submitted this year (96 books and 54 food blogs).

I attended the event as a media correspondent and had a chance to take some photos of the nominees on the red carpet.

It was really great to see some familiar faces on the red carpet being recognized for their hard work. I also discovered some new culinary books that intrigued me such as, Got Milked? by Alissa Hamilton and True North: Canadian Cooking from Coast to Coast by Derek Dammann and Chris Johns.





The awards gala was hosted by CBC Radio personality Mary Ito.

Some of the award winners are:

Gold Winner Meghan Telpner for The UnDiet Cookbook: 130 Gluten-Free Recipes for a Healthy and Awesome Life

Student Chef Winners from Durham College





Gold Winner Susan Musgrave for A Taste of Haida Gwaii: Food Gathering and Feasting at the Edge of the World





Full List of Winners

ENGLISH LANGUAGE





Culinary Narratives

GOLD

Mechefske, Lindy. Sir John’s Table: The Culinary Life and Times of Canada’s First Prime Minister. Goose Lane Editions, Fredericton

SILVER

Alford, Jeffrey. Chicken in the Mango Tree: Food and Life in a Thai-Khmer Village. Douglas & McIntyre, Madeira Park





General Cookbooks

GOLD

Canadian Living Test Kitchen. Canadian Living: The Ultimate Cookbook. Les Éditions de l’Homme, Montréal

SILVER

O’Brady, Tara. Seven Spoons: My Favorite Recipes for Any and Every Day. Appetite by Random House, Vancouver





Regional/Cultural Cookbooks

GOLD

Musgrave, Susan. A Taste of Haida Gwaii: Food Gathering and Feasting at the Edge of the World. Whitecap Books, Vancouver

SILVER

Nimji, Noorbanu and Karen Anderson. A Spicy Touch: Family Favourites from Noorbanu Nimji’s Kitchen. A Spicy Touch Publishing (Canada) Inc., Calgary





Single-Subject Cookbooks

GOLD

Mundy, Jane. The Ocean Wise Cookbook 2: More Seafood Recipes That Are Good for the Planet. Whitecap Books, Vancouver

SILVER

Walsh, Victoria and Scott McCallum. A Field Guide to Canadian Cocktails. Appetite by Random House, Vancouver





Health and Special Diet Cookbooks

GOLD

Telpner, Meghan. The UnDiet Cookbook: 130 Gluten-Free Recipes for a Healthy and Awesome Life. Appetite by Random House, Vancouver

SILVER

Eustace, Mary Jo. Scared Wheatless: Delicious Gluten-Free Recipes That Won’t Make You Lose Your Mind. Whitecap Books, Vancouver





Food Blog

GOLD

In Pursuit of More, Shira McDermott

www.inpursuitofmore.com





FRENCH LANGUAGE





Les Narrations Culinaires

GOLD

Chartier, François. L’essential de Chartier. Les Éditions de Presse, Montréal

SILVER

D ô, Sylvie. L’ Épicerie : Le plaisir de faire les bons choix. Les Éditions Caract ère, Montr éal





Livres de Cuisine Générale

GOLD

Robitaille, Josée. C’est l’hiver! Les éditions de la Carotte blanche, Montréal

SILVER

Coup de Pouce, St-Germain, Claudine. Cuisiner pour une semaine, un mois, un an. Les Éditions de l’Homme, Montréal





Livres de Cuisine Régionale et Culturelle

GOLD

Loureiro, Helena. La cuisine d’Helena : 80 recettes portugaises pour ensoleiller votre table. Les Éditions de l’Homme, Montréal

SILVER

Di Domenico, Maria. Fine cuisine italienne des Abruzzes. Les Éditions Glénat Québec, Montréal





Livres de Cuisine Sujet Unique

GOLD

Vézina, Daniel. La cuisine réfléchie : Bien manger sans gaspiller. Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal

SILVER

Ricardo. Mon premier livre de recettes. Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal





Santé et Diète Particulière

GOLD

Côté, Stéphanie et Philippe Grand. Nutrition Sportive : 21 jours de menus. Modus Vivendi, Montréal

SILVER

Michaud, Eliane. Naturellement sucré : 100 desserts à base de sucres naturels. Guy Saint-Jean Éditeur, Laval





Blogue Culinaire

GOLD

The Green Life, Sophie Bourdon