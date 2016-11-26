Taste Canada Awards Gala 2016Saturday, November 26, 2016
On November 14th, 2016 the 19th annual Taste Canada Awards Gala took place at Arcadian Court in Toronto. The event celebrated the outstanding food writers across Canada by presenting 22 winners with a gold or silver award.
The 2016 shortlist featured 55 world-class culinary writers in both official languages in the categories of General Cookbooks, Single-Subject Cookbooks, Regional/Cultural Cookbooks, Culinary Narratives, Health and Special Diet Cookbooks and Food Blog. 150 submissions were submitted this year (96 books and 54 food blogs).
I attended the event as a media correspondent and had a chance to take some photos of the nominees on the red carpet.
(L to R)
Emilie Gauthier - Révolution sandwichs
Marilyn Smith - Homegrown: Celebrating the Canadian Foods we Grow, Raise and Produce
Aimée Wimbush-Bourque - Brown Eggs and Jam Jars: Family Recipes from the Kitchen of Simple Bites
It was really great to see some familiar faces on the red carpet being recognized for their hard work. I also discovered some new culinary books that intrigued me such as, Got Milked? by Alissa Hamilton and True North: Canadian Cooking from Coast to Coast by Derek Dammann and Chris Johns.
The awards gala was hosted by CBC Radio personality Mary Ito.
Some of the award winners are:
Gold Winner Meghan Telpner for The UnDiet Cookbook: 130 Gluten-Free Recipes for a Healthy and Awesome Life
Student Chef Winners from Durham College
Gold Winner Susan Musgrave for A Taste of Haida Gwaii: Food Gathering and Feasting at the Edge of the World
Full List of Winners
ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Culinary Narratives
GOLD
Mechefske, Lindy. Sir John’s Table: The Culinary Life and Times of Canada’s First Prime Minister. Goose Lane Editions, Fredericton
SILVER
Alford, Jeffrey. Chicken in the Mango Tree: Food and Life in a Thai-Khmer Village. Douglas & McIntyre, Madeira Park
General Cookbooks
GOLD
Canadian Living Test Kitchen. Canadian Living: The Ultimate Cookbook. Les Éditions de l’Homme, Montréal
SILVER
O’Brady, Tara. Seven Spoons: My Favorite Recipes for Any and Every Day. Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
Regional/Cultural Cookbooks
GOLD
Musgrave, Susan. A Taste of Haida Gwaii: Food Gathering and Feasting at the Edge of the World. Whitecap Books, Vancouver
SILVER
Nimji, Noorbanu and Karen Anderson. A Spicy Touch: Family Favourites from Noorbanu Nimji’s Kitchen. A Spicy Touch Publishing (Canada) Inc., Calgary
Single-Subject Cookbooks
GOLD
Mundy, Jane. The Ocean Wise Cookbook 2: More Seafood Recipes That Are Good for the Planet. Whitecap Books, Vancouver
SILVER
Walsh, Victoria and Scott McCallum. A Field Guide to Canadian Cocktails. Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
Health and Special Diet Cookbooks
GOLD
Telpner, Meghan. The UnDiet Cookbook: 130 Gluten-Free Recipes for a Healthy and Awesome Life. Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
SILVER
Eustace, Mary Jo. Scared Wheatless: Delicious Gluten-Free Recipes That Won’t Make You Lose Your Mind. Whitecap Books, Vancouver
Food Blog
GOLD
In Pursuit of More, Shira McDermott
www.inpursuitofmore.com
FRENCH LANGUAGE
Les Narrations Culinaires
GOLD
Chartier, François. L’essential de Chartier. Les Éditions de Presse, Montréal
SILVER
Dô, Sylvie. L’Épicerie : Le plaisir de faire les bons choix. Les Éditions Caractère, Montréal
Livres de Cuisine Générale
GOLD
Robitaille, Josée. C’est l’hiver! Les éditions de la Carotte blanche, Montréal
SILVER
Coup de Pouce, St-Germain, Claudine. Cuisiner pour une semaine, un mois, un an. Les Éditions de l’Homme, Montréal
Livres de Cuisine Régionale et Culturelle
GOLD
Loureiro, Helena. La cuisine d’Helena : 80 recettes portugaises pour ensoleiller votre table. Les Éditions de l’Homme, Montréal
SILVER
Di Domenico, Maria. Fine cuisine italienne des Abruzzes. Les Éditions Glénat Québec, Montréal
Di Domenico, Maria. Fine cuisine italienne des Abruzzes. Les Éditions Glénat Québec, Montréal
Livres de Cuisine Sujet Unique
GOLD
Vézina, Daniel. La cuisine réfléchie : Bien manger sans gaspiller. Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal
SILVER
Ricardo. Mon premier livre de recettes. Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal
Santé et Diète Particulière
GOLD
Côté, Stéphanie et Philippe Grand. Nutrition Sportive : 21 jours de menus. Modus Vivendi, Montréal
SILVER
Michaud, Eliane. Naturellement sucré : 100 desserts à base de sucres naturels. Guy Saint-Jean Éditeur, Laval
Blogue Culinaire
GOLD
The Green Life, Sophie Bourdon
www.thegreenlife.ca
After the awards ceremony, guests moved upstairs to enjoy food and drink from more than a dozen Toronto chef-led food stations.
Wine and Cheese Reception presented by NC Teaching Winery, Monforte Dairy, De La Terre Bakery, and Rootham Gourmet Preserves
Chocolate and Roasted Ginger Brigadeiros from The International Centre
Mushroom Arancini from SOCO Kitchen + Bar
Pan Roasted Duck and Bread Pudding from Oliver & Bonacini
Chai Mousse Bombe from Bonnie Gordon College
Smoked Beef Picanha from Fidel Gastro's
Chocolatier Sandra Abballe, Succulent Chocolates
Pork Belly from Ted's BBQ
Mini Porchetta Sandwich from EPIC at the Fairmont
Congrats to all of the nominees and winners at the 2016 Taste Canada Awards Gala!
0 comments