The collaboration of institutions from around the world will provide a wealth of insight into the country’s unique and dynamic past and gives hope for the future. The exhibition will feature glass, stone, ceramic, and metal artifacts, as well as contemporary art such as paintings and sculptures from the 19th century and beyond, which showcase the artistry and diversity of Syrian civilizations.

Many of the works of art are being exhibited together for the first time thanks to the joint partnership with the Aga Khan and 7 other major public and private institutions including the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto; the Museum of Islamic Art, Berlin; the Vorderasiatisches Museum, Berlin; the Louvre, Paris; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Atassi Foundation, Dubai; and the Marshall and Marilyn R. Wolf Collection, Toronto.

“We hope that a better appreciation of Syria's priceless contributions to the world's heritage over five millennia will add urgency to the efforts to bring about peace and reconciliation in that country," says Aha Khan Museum Director and CEO, Henry Kim. " The sheer variety of these artifacts and their culture breadth reveal Syria's long and rich history of multiculturalism and how essential that diversity was to the development of so many of the world's greatest civilizations."

Exhibition highlights include:

Contemporary works by Elias Zayat (b. 1935) and Fateh Moudarres (1922-99) that merge personal experiences with reflections of modern-day Syria

A stele with a depiction of a prayer from Tell Halaf, Syria, (10th-9th centuries BCE), still bearing the marks of a Second World War bombing raid in Berlin, Germany;

An eye idol from Tell Brak, Syria, carved around 3,200 BCE;

Backgammon or Chess Box

Syria, 19th century

Wood, wood veneers, bone, and mother-of-pearl; inlaid

On loan from the Royal Ontario Museum;









Diwan Restaurant situated inside of the Aga Khan. This elegant restaurant features the food and drink of renowned chef Mark McEwan. His menu features a wide range lunch menu that showcases his innovative approaches to Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian cuisine.





"Tarator"-style Roasted Salmon

Pickled Turnip

Red Lentil Soup

Lamb Meatballs Braised with Sour Cherries

Fattoush Salad

Cabbage Salad with Beets





All of the dishes were very simple but artfully designed and flavoured in a way that leaves you very satisfied but not stuffed. I really enjoyed the tangy notes in a lot of the dishes, something that is very common in Syrian dishes.





Diwan is open for lunch Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.





The Syria: A Living History Exhibition will run until February 26, 2017.





For more information about the Aga Khan Museum, Current Exhibitions, Tickets and Museum Hours please visit: https://www.agakhanmuseum.org/







