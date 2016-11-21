[Recap] What's on the Table 2016





On November 2, 2016, The Stop Community Food Centre hosted their 12th anniversary of What's on the Table. What's on the Table is an incredible fundraising event that supports The Stop's critical food access and community building programs.





For over 30 years, The Stop Community Food Centre has been at the forefront of dignified, innovative programs that provide access to healthy food; build skills, health, hope, and community; and confront the underlying issues that lead to poverty and hunger. Our wide range of programs include drop-in meals, a food bank, community kitchens and gardens, perinatal and family support, civic engagement, and children and youth engagement.









The event was held at Daniel’s Spectrum and featured gourmet eats prepared by a number of notable Toronto chef’s, local wines, live music, and fantastic live/silent auctions.





This was my first time attending What’s on the Table and I must say that I was super impressed! The location of food stations were set up all around the venue making it easy for people to wander around and avoid line-ups. Of course some of the more popular food stations were busier than others but everything was accessible and of course VERY TASTY! I didn’t get a chance to try all of the food, but for an all-you-can-eat and drink event I think I did pretty good.









Here are some of the items I tried:





Assorted Cheese from Monforte Dairy

Fresh Oysters from Hooked

Curried Potato Salad from BEAST

Lamb Meatballs from Salt Wine Bar

Pork Tacos from Goods and Provisions

Truffled Steak Tartare with Cured Anchovy from Trattoria Nervosa

Lamb Belly, Apple, Slaw on a Milk Bun from Tundra

Albacore Tuna Tartare and Salmon Oshi Sushi from Miku

South Indian Style Chicken from Pukka

Vicki's Heriloom Tomato with Blue Goose Chicken Rillettes from

The Stop Community Food Centre

Assorted Macarons from Nadege

Smoked Trout Betel Leaf from DaiLo

Stuffed Ontario Artichokes from George Restaurant

Coconut Caramel Truffle from SoMA

Donuts from The Rolling Pin

Pork and Ricotta Meatballs from Skin + Bones

Seared Duck Breast on Cornmeal Pancake from Mildred's Temple Kitchen





Baco Noir from Henry of Pelham

Sparkling Wine from Chateau des Charmes





This year's event raised over $326,000 in support of The Stop's food access and community building programs!





Although we have to wait another year for the 13th annual What's on the Table, The Stop is always looking for volunteers and donations to help support their meaningful work. To find out more please visit: http://thestop.org/















