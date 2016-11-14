[RECAP] Eat to the Beat 2016





On Tuesday November 1, 2016 the 21 st annual Eat to the Beat took place at Roy Thompson Hall in support of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation .





The event is one of my favourite culinary events in Toronto and also one that is truly worth supporting. All of the funds raised at Eat to the Beat will be directed towards supporting the full spectrum of breast cancer care offered by the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation – from important research where the latest innovations are developed to direct patient support – and will benefit not only the estimated 25,000 Canadian women who are diagnosed every year with this disease, but also the families and friends who love and support them.





Lovely Corsets

Chef's from The Drake Hotel

The event featured 60 local female chefs, 20 beverage purveyors, breast-cancer survivors in food-centric corsets, a silent auction, raffles, live music and more!





It was so great to see so many notable female chefs in attendance supporting women facing breast cancer and also representing their well-deserved praise as being top-notch chefs in Toronto.





Some of the food highlights were:





Mini Cupcakes - Barbara Rotberg - Lollicakes

Edamame Falafel - Jeanne da Silva & Amy Symington - George Brown College CHCA

Chicken Madras - Tiiu Christie & Tysa Christie - Marigolds & Onions

Open-faced Porchetta Slider - Elizabeth Rivasplata - Aramark

Polenta Crisp with Smoked Trout - Meghan Van Horne - Public House

Bean Vegballs - Gauravi Shah - Tilde

Stir-fried Rice Vermicelli - Nuit Regular - Sabai Sabi, Pai

Grand Marnier Nanaimo Bars - Wanda Beaver - Wanda's Pie in the Sky

Chicken Wonton Cups





Lamb & Beef Quinoa Kibbeh - Elaine Wong - The King Edward

Ceviche - Xola

Truffles - Bonnie Gordon Culinary

Steamed Pork Buns - Alexandra Feskwick - The Drake Hotel





Prosciutto Wrapped Pears

Roast Duck on Crispy Polenta - Donna Dooher & Toyan Johnson - Mildred's Temple Kitchen

Assorted European Beer





For more information on Eat to the Beat and The Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, Please visit:





http://www.eattothebeat.ca/

https://www.cbcf.org/Pages/default.aspx















