The event is one of my favourite culinary events in Toronto and also one that is truly worth supporting. All of the funds raised at Eat to the Beat will be directed towards supporting the full spectrum of breast cancer care offered by the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation – from important research where the latest innovations are developed to direct patient support – and will benefit not only the estimated 25,000 Canadian women who are diagnosed every year with this disease, but also the families and friends who love and support them.