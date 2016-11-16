One of a Kind Show & Sale (Christmas 2016)Wednesday, November 16, 2016
The One of a Kind Show & Sale returns for its 42nd year showcasing local artisans and their one of a kind creation’s. This extravagant shopping event is the perfect setting to purchase unique and handmade gifts for the quickly approaching holiday season. Guests can roam leisurely chatting with artisans and learning more about their products and where they originate from. It’s a great opportunity to support local and discover personalized and meaningful gifts for everyone on your list…including yourself!
The show will feature artisans across Canada displaying home décor, fashion, jewelry, visual art, children’s clothing and toys, and artisanal food items. There will be a total of over 800 artisans and 137 new exhibitors.
WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE 2016 HOLIDAY SHOW:
- Over 800 Canadian artisans (including 137 new exhibitors to the Show)
- Guests can discover a range of items from five key shopping districts: Flavours, – Fashion, Green, Rising Stars, and the Visual Art Gallery
- Complimentary DIY workshops: Customers have the opportunity to learn from the best at one of four complimentary workshops taking place throughout the Show, including stenciling, cookie decorating, bullet journaling and designing a holiday mandala
- Feature events and installations including a main display showcasing artisans’ work and Silver & Gold items as part of the annual artisan competition; industry expert seminars; #GiveBackTuesday on November 29, and the Fashion District display curated by Toronto bloggers & influencers
- Second Harvest will be the designated Give Local charity for the One of a Kind Show this season
I always have a wonderful time at the show and end up finding some really great items. The food vendors are always my favourite and the samples given out really helps me to make up my mind on what to purchase. Here is a list of my favourite items at last year's event: http://www.cookingquidnunc.com/2015/11/one-of-kind-show-sale-2015.html
If you want to get your Christmas shopping done early you're in luck because I am giving away FIVE pairs of tickets to the show! Here's how to enter (each option counts as ONE separate entry, maximum of THREE entries per person):
1. Follow me on Instagram at Cooking_Quidnunc - Leave a comment below with your username
2. Follow me on Twitter @cookingquidnunc and @ooak_toronto - Leave a comment below with your handle
3. Tweet the following ' @cookingquidnunc I want to get my Christmas Shopping done early at the #OOAKX16 #quidnuncgiveaway - http://bit.ly/2fVTWEX '
Contest ends on November 23rd, 2016.
Dates: November 24 – December 4, 2016
Location: Enercare Centre (formerly Direct Energy Centre) Exhibition Place, 100 Princes Blvd., Toronto
Hours: Weekdays and Saturdays, 10 am – 9 pm
Sundays 10 am – 6 pm
Late Night Shopping, December 1, 10 am – 11 pm
Ticket Prices: Adult $15, $13 (Online) Seniors/Youth (13-17) $7.50
Children (12 and under) Free
