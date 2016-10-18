The 2016 chef stations at What’s on the Table are:

Aria

Beast

Biff’s Bistro

Citizen Catering

Creemore Kitchen

Dailo

Flour to the People Bakery

George Restaurant

Greta Solomon’s

Gusto 54 Restaurant Group

Hooked

Miku

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Monforte

Nadege

Noce

Provisions

Pukka

Richmond Statin

The Rolling Pin

Salt Wine Bar

Skin + Bones

SoMA

The Tempered Room

Trattoria Nervosa

Tundra

Beverage Stations:

Cave Springs

Chateau des Charmes

Coyote’s Run

Flat Rock Cellars

Frogpond Farm

Henry of Pelham

Kurtis Coffee

PLUCK

Steam Whistle

Stratus

This all-you-can-eat & drink event is going to be the ultimate foodie haven.

The exquisite list of food and drink vendors is worth the cost alone, but more importantly your contributions will help The Stop’s innovative programs that provide access to healthy food; build skills, health, hope, and community; and confront the underlying issues that lead to poverty and hunger.