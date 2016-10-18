What's On The Table 2016Tuesday, October 18, 2016
All Photo's Credited to: The Stop Community Food Centre/Taku Kumabe
On Wednesday November 2nd, 2016, The Stop Community Food Centre will host their 12th anniversary of What’s On the Table. This renowned food fundraiser event will feature a stunning array of foods from some of the top chefs in Toronto along with wine pairings from the pristine vineyards of Niagara-on-the-Lake. The event also features an exciting live auction and silent auction with incredible items such as travel getaways, luxury items and much more!
This annual fundraising gala brings together a community of those who are passionate about food and even more passionate about supporting The Stop’s critical food access and community-building programs.
This will be my first year attending What's On The Table. I have been to a previous event hosted by The Stop called The Stop's Night Market and was absolutely amazed by the organization, food, volunteer staff and good-natured vibes of the event. It feels great supporting such a wonderful organization who's mission is to increase access to healthy food in a manner that maintains dignity, builds health and community, and challenges inequality.
The 2016 chef stations at What’s on the Table are:
Aria
Beast
Biff’s Bistro
Citizen Catering
Creemore Kitchen
Dailo
Flour to the People Bakery
George Restaurant
Greta Solomon’s
Gusto 54 Restaurant Group
Hooked
Miku
Mildred’s Temple Kitchen
Monforte
Nadege
Noce
Provisions
Pukka
Richmond Statin
The Rolling Pin
Salt Wine Bar
Skin + Bones
SoMA
The Tempered Room
Trattoria Nervosa
Tundra
Beverage Stations:
Cave Springs
Chateau des Charmes
Coyote’s Run
Flat Rock Cellars
Frogpond Farm
Henry of Pelham
Kurtis Coffee
PLUCK
Steam Whistle
Stratus
This all-you-can-eat & drink event is going to be the ultimate foodie haven. The exquisite list of food and drink vendors is worth the cost alone, but more importantly your contributions will help The Stop’s innovative programs that provide access to healthy food; build skills, health, hope, and community; and confront the underlying issues that lead to poverty and hunger.
Date: Wednesday November 2, 2016
Location: Daniels Spectrum – 585 Dundas Street East, Toronto, ON
Time: 7 pm to 10 pmCost: $325 per ticket (each ticket purchased will receive a $230 charitable tax receipt
@TheStopCFC
#TheStopWOTT
To purchase your ticket:
https://thestop.thankyou4caring.org/2016-wott-ticket-page
For more info on The Stop:
http://thestop.org/events/whats-on-the-table/
