Toronto Chowder Chowdown 2016Friday, October 28, 2016
Warm up on Nov 15th, 2016 at the Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown! The Chowder Chowdown will feature Toronto’s top chefs competing for the title of 2016 Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown Champion. Each chef will showcase their tasty ocean-friendly chowder for guests to sample and vote on. Along with lots of chowder sampling, there will be craft beer, wine and casaers to keep you nice and hydrated.
All proceeds from this event directly support Ocean Wise, a Vancouver Aquarium conservation program created to educate and empower consumers about the issues surrounding sustainable seafood across Canada and around the world.
Image from Ocean Wise Toronto 2015 Chowder Chowdown Album
Participating Guests
The Ceili Cottage
Reigning Chowder Chowdown Champion and Guinness World Record holding oyster shucker Patrick McMurray will be shucking oysters all evening for guests
Ocean Wise Restaurant Finalists
Brassaii
Executive Chef Marcus Monteiro
Bruce Wine Bar
Chef Shaun Edmonstone
The Chase, The Chase Fish & Oyster, Little Fin
Executive Chef Nigel Finley
Chef's Plate
Culinary Director Daniel Henderson
Distillery Events and Archeo
Chef de Cuisine Joshua Dyer
Hooked Inc
Chef Kendall Collingridge
Locale Mercatto
Executive Chef Doug Neigel
Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill
Chef Jonathan Viau
The Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge Winery
Executive Chef Matt Hemmingsen
Rodney's Oyster House
Chef Rodrigo de Romana
Rosemont General Store
Chef Jason Reiner
Scout Canning
Chef Charlotte Langley
Beverage Partners
Beau's All Natural Brewing Company
Boshkung Brewing Co.
Brickworks Ciderhouse
Creemore Springs
The Duxbury Cider Co. Ltd.
Georgian Bay Spirit Co.
Great Lakes Brewery
Mill Street Brewery
Muskoka Brewery
Steam Whistle Brewing
Walter Ceasar
Whitehaven Wine Co.
Tickets are only $55 (plus HST) and include all of your chowder and drink sampling.
For more info on Ocean Wise or to purchase your ticket, please visit:
Date: Tuesday, November 15th, 2016
Location: Fermenting Cellar, Distillery District
Time: 7-10pm
