Toronto Chowder Chowdown 2016

Friday, October 28, 2016


Warm up on Nov 15th, 2016 at the Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown! The Chowder Chowdown will feature Toronto’s top chefs competing for the title of 2016 Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown Champion.  Each chef will showcase their tasty ocean-friendly chowder for guests to sample and vote on. Along with lots of chowder sampling, there will be craft beer, wine and casaers to keep you nice and hydrated.

All proceeds from this event directly support Ocean Wise, a Vancouver Aquarium conservation program created to educate and empower consumers about the issues surrounding sustainable seafood across Canada and around the world.

Image from Ocean Wise Toronto 2015 Chowder Chowdown Album

Participating Guests
 The Ceili Cottage
Reigning Chowder Chowdown Champion and Guinness World Record holding oyster shucker Patrick McMurray will be shucking oysters all evening for guests

Ocean Wise Restaurant Finalists
 Brassaii
Executive Chef Marcus Monteiro
 Bruce Wine Bar
Chef Shaun Edmonstone
 The Chase, The Chase Fish & Oyster, Little Fin
Executive Chef Nigel Finley
 Chef's Plate
Culinary Director Daniel Henderson
 Distillery Events and Archeo
Chef de Cuisine Joshua Dyer
 Hooked Inc
Chef Kendall Collingridge
 Locale Mercatto
Executive Chef Doug Neigel
 Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill
Chef Jonathan Viau
 The Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge Winery
Executive Chef Matt Hemmingsen
 Rodney's Oyster House
Chef Rodrigo de Romana
 Rosemont General Store
Chef Jason Reiner
 Scout Canning
Chef Charlotte Langley

Beverage Partners
 Beau's All Natural Brewing Company
 Boshkung Brewing Co.
 Brickworks Ciderhouse
 Creemore Springs
 The Duxbury Cider Co. Ltd.
 Georgian Bay Spirit Co.
 Great Lakes Brewery
 Mill Street Brewery
 Muskoka Brewery
 Steam Whistle Brewing
 Walter Ceasar
 Whitehaven Wine Co.

Tickets are only $55 (plus HST) and include all of your chowder and drink sampling. 
For more info on Ocean Wise or to purchase your ticket, please visit: 
http://www.oceanwise.ca/content/toronto-chowder-chowdown-2016

Date: Tuesday, November 15th, 2016
Location: Fermenting Cellar, Distillery District
Time: 7-10pm




Share This Story

Tags: ,

You Might Also Like

0 comments

Blog Member

Blog Member

My Foodie Pages

view my food journey on zomato!

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner