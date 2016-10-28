Toronto Chowder Chowdown 2016





Warm up on Nov 15 th, 2016 at the Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown ! The Chowder Chowdown will feature Toronto's top chefs competing for the title of 2016 Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown Champion. Each chef will showcase their tasty ocean-friendly chowder for guests to sample and vote on.

Along with lots of chowder sampling, there will be craft beer, wine and casaers to keep you nice and hydrated.





Ocean Wise , a Vancouver Aquarium conservation program created to educate and empower consumers about the issues surrounding sustainable seafood across Canada and around the world. All proceeds from this event directly support





Image from Ocean Wise Toronto 2015 Chowder Chowdown Album





Participating Guests

The Ceili Cottage

Reigning Chowder Chowdown Champion and Guinness World Record holding oyster shucker Patrick McMurray will be shucking oysters all evening for guests





Ocean Wise Restaurant Finalists

Brassaii

Executive Chef Marcus Monteiro

Bruce Wine Bar

Chef Shaun Edmonstone

The Chase, The Chase Fish & Oyster, Little Fin

Executive Chef Nigel Finley

Chef's Plate

Culinary Director Daniel Henderson

Distillery Events and Archeo

Chef de Cuisine Joshua Dyer

Hooked Inc

Chef Kendall Collingridge

Locale Mercatto

Executive Chef Doug Neigel

Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill

Chef Jonathan Viau

The Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge Winery

Executive Chef Matt Hemmingsen

Rodney's Oyster House

Chef Rodrigo de Romana

Rosemont General Store

Chef Jason Reiner

Scout Canning

Chef Charlotte Langley





Beverage Partners

Beau's All Natural Brewing Company

Boshkung Brewing Co.

Brickworks Ciderhouse

Creemore Springs

The Duxbury Cider Co. Ltd.

Georgian Bay Spirit Co.

Great Lakes Brewery

Mill Street Brewery

Muskoka Brewery

Steam Whistle Brewing

Walter Ceasar

Whitehaven Wine Co.





Tickets are only $55 (plus HST) and include all of your chowder and drink sampling.

For more info on Ocean Wise or to purchase your ticket, please visit:





Date: Tuesday, November 15th, 2016

Location: Fermenting Cellar, Distillery District

Time: 7-10pm











