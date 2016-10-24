The Saucy Pierogi

I love dumplings in all forms but there is something special about chewy pockets of dough filled with potato and cheese and smothered with onions, bacon, green onion and sour cream. Yes I am talking about the beloved pierogi. This Eastern European comfort food has found its way into the bellies of many North Americans and luckily for us here in Toronto, there is a restaurant that specializes in pierogies and other traditional Polish dishes.





The Saucy Pierogi has been around since 2013, starting off as a pop-up restaurant at many of the food festivals around the GTA. After gaining great success at these events, Warsaw brothers Paul and Konrad Obara, opened the doors to their official Saucy Pierogi restaurant located in the Dundas West neighbourhood. The cozy restaurant features a variety of handmade pierogies with authentic fillings such as potato and cheese as well as innovative fillings like pulled pork and spinach and feta. Besides the lovable pierogi, The Saucy Pierogi also features other Eastern European comfort foods such as schnitzel, goulash and cabbage rolls. The beverage selection consists of craft beer, frozen vodka and seasonal cocktails.









The restaurant recently celebrated it's one year anniversary earlier this month and unveiled new menu items to commemorate. The new menu features 3 new-school pierogi’s filled with braised beef shank, rock crab and duck. They have also added some Eastern European classics such as beef goulash served over a potato pancake, a rendition of barszcz soup (beet broth with Polish style tortellini) and Kopytka which is braised duck over Polish-style gnocchi. Here are some of the menu items I tried:





Duck Pierogi with Sweet & Sour Soy Sauce and Daikon Radish Slaw - $7.95

Braised Beef Shank Pierogi with Gravy, Parsley and a Pickle - $6.95

Cheddar & Potato Pierogi with Cheese Sauce, Green Onion, Sour Cream & Bacon - $5.95

Spinach & Feta Pierogi with Tzatziki, Crumbled Feta and Parsley - $5.95





Tomato Salad with Feta & Balsamic Dressing - $5.95





Cucumber Salad with Sour Cream Dill Dressing - $3.95





Goulash and Potato Pancake - $12.95





Braised Duck Kopytka with Polish Style Dumplings - $14.95 (vegetarian option available)





My favourite items were the cheddar and potato pierogi, the braised beef shank and the spinach and feta. All very tasty with accompanying sauces and garnishes. I also really liked the beef goulash with potato pancake. It was very warming and comforting especially on the dark and rainy night that I visited. The goulash was thick and flavourful, and not heavy on the salt which I appreciate in a stew. There were a few other menu items I didn't get to try but certainly want to go back to for...mainly the the cabbage roll with boiled potatoes and Polish meat board.









What really attracts me to The Saucy Pierogi (other than the fact I’m obsessed with pierogies), is the VERY reasonable prices. You can get a tasty homemade meal here for less than $15, or if you're in a snacking mood there are lots of pierogi and drink specials throughout the week.



















