PAI's Thai Market-Style Lunch Service

Image by Nigel Desouza





Pai Northern Thai Kitchen , recently launched an exciting traditional Thai market-style lunch service in their recently expanded dining space at 18 Duncan Street. One of my favourite Thai restaurants in Toronto,, recently launched an exciting traditional Thai market-style lunch service in their recently expanded dining space at





Chef Nuit Regular and her husband Jeff were inspired by the lively street markets in Thailand where you can experience an array of flavours from tart and savoury to extremely spicy or sweet. “When you go to Thailand, you’re drawn in by the distinct aromas of the food stalls that sell daily curries, stir fries, and grilled items" says Chef Nuit. They wanted to bring that experience to PAI so that customers could pick and choose from a variety of prepared market dishes in a quick and fun atmosphere.





Image by Nigel Desouza





The lunch menu will change daily and feature 6 different items to choose from. It’s a very fast and efficient service where you pick the items you want and either take it to go or dine in and enjoy a beer or fresh cup of coconut water with your meal. The service will be available every Monday to Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm in the expanded dining area which can hold up to 50 people. The beautifully designed space is also available for private events.









I was invited to a sneak peak launch of the market-style lunch service and here’s what I tried:





Kanon Jeen Num Ngiaw - Northern Rice Noodle Soup with Pork Rib and Tomato





Northern Platter - Northern Sausage, Fried Pork, Crispy Pork Rinds, Sticky Rice, and Green Chili Relish with Steamed Vegetables

Yum Moo Yoe - Steamed Vietnamese-style Sausage Salad of Sour Sausage in Lime Juice, Fish Sauce and Palm Sugar

Food Images by Nigel Desouza









All of the dishes were very flavourful and differed from the regular menu at PAI. Everything I tried was new to me so I really liked that aspect of it and am intrigued to go back and see what else is featured on their daily lunch menu.





The market will also have a small pantry of Thai ingredients selected and crafted by Chef Nuit in case you feel like making some Thai food at home.





Image by Nigel Desouza













