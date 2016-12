Fall is my favourite season of the year because it means layers, soup and everything PUMPKIN.

My unhealthy obsession for everything pumpkin comes in the form of pies, lattes, soup, candles, muffins, and just about anything else you can incorporate pumpkin in.

Hungry Buddha’s Pumpkin Spice Coconut Chips with Turmeric. Luckily for me, The Mint Agency sent me a lovely fall-inspired gift basket featuringPumpkin Spice Coconut Chips with Turmeric.

I have tried Hungry Buddha’s products before so I was really excited to try their new pumpkin flavoured coconut chips.