Gourmet Food & Wine Expo 2016Wednesday, October 26, 2016
It’s that time of year again for the 22nd annual Gourmet Food & Wine Expo! This exciting food and drink event is taking place from Nov 17-20, 2016 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. As always, the convention centre is transformed into a festive gathering with over 1,500 wines, beers, spirits and gourmet foods to indulge in.
I will be giving away two pairs of tickets to this year’s event so that you and a guest can eat and mingle your way through global cuisine, fantastic beverages, live cooking demonstrations and much more!
Highlights include:
- The Tutored Tastings Program offers the opportunity to taste some of the world's best wines while learning from top industry experts.
- The Chef Stage features complimentary cooking demonstrations all weekend hosted by celebrity guests and incredibly talented locals.
- The #TrendCentral Stage presents interactive tastings sessions of cutting-edge wines, beers and spirits.
- The Spiritology Pavilion infuses passionate bartenders into the heart of the action to showcase the latest from Toronto’s exciting cocktail scene.
- The Grand Tasting Bar offers a unique opportunity to taste incredible wines alongside top industry experts.
To win a pair of tickets please enter below on rafflecopter. Two lucky winner’s will win a pair of tickets to the show on any ONE day of their choice. Contest ends on November 10th, 2016.
Gourmet Food & Wine Expo:
Thursday Nov. 17th, 2016, 6-10pm VIP Preview Evening
Friday Nov. 18th, 2016, 2-10pm
Saturday Nov. 19th, 2016, 12-10pm
Sunday Nov. 20th, 2016, 12-6pm
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front Street West, Toronto
Must be 19 years of age or older. No children or infants permitted.
Check out the Gourmet Food & Wine Expo on Twitter at @GFWE & #GFWE and follow it to stay up to date with the latest news about the Expo.
I keep going back to dark and stormy. It has to be made with really strong, spicy ginger beer and lots of lime. Second would be a well made Caesar.ReplyDelete
I love a Spanish Tempranillo!ReplyDelete
Classic martini for me!ReplyDelete
Any Italian blends or Argentinian Malbecs :)ReplyDelete
Really like Pixie Rosé from Rosehall RunReplyDelete
I don't drink a little of wine but I love cocktails! I'll usually go for a tequila sunrise.ReplyDelete
CL Chin
Love gin and tonic!ReplyDelete
It would be martini!ReplyDelete
I just go with rum and coke usuallyReplyDelete
Ginger BeerReplyDelete
Five Vineyards Chardonnay from Mission Hill is one of my faves.ReplyDelete
I love rye and gingerReplyDelete
I love a good caesarReplyDelete
I like rum and coke!ReplyDelete