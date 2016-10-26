Gourmet Food & Wine Expo 2016

Wednesday, October 26, 2016


It’s that time of year again for the 22nd annual Gourmet Food & Wine Expo!  This exciting food and drink event is taking place from Nov 17-20, 2016 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.  As always, the convention centre is transformed into a festive gathering with over 1,500 wines, beers, spirits and gourmet foods to indulge in.

I will be giving away two pairs of tickets to this year’s event so that you and a guest can eat and mingle your way through global cuisine,  fantastic beverages, live cooking demonstrations and much more!

Highlights include:
  • The Tutored Tastings Program offers the opportunity to taste some of the world's best wines while learning from top industry experts. 
  • The Chef Stage features complimentary cooking demonstrations all weekend hosted by celebrity guests and incredibly talented locals.
  • The #TrendCentral Stage presents interactive tastings sessions of cutting-edge wines, beers and spirits.
  • The Spiritology Pavilion infuses passionate bartenders into the heart of the action to showcase the latest from Toronto’s exciting cocktail scene. 
  • The Grand Tasting Bar offers a unique opportunity to taste incredible wines alongside top industry experts.  

 To win a pair of tickets please enter below on rafflecopter.  Two lucky winner’s will win a pair of tickets to the show on any ONE day of their choice. Contest ends on November 10th, 2016.

Gourmet Food & Wine Expo:
Thursday Nov. 17th, 2016, 6-10pm VIP Preview Evening
Friday Nov. 18th, 2016, 2-10pm
Saturday Nov. 19th, 2016, 12-10pm
Sunday Nov. 20th, 2016, 12-6pm

 Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front Street West, Toronto
Must be 19 years of age or older. No children or infants permitted.

Check out the Gourmet Food & Wine Expo on Twitter at @GFWE & #GFWE and follow it to stay up to date with the latest news about the Expo.



14 comments

  1. I keep going back to dark and stormy. It has to be made with really strong, spicy ginger beer and lots of lime. Second would be a well made Caesar.

    ReplyDelete

  4. Any Italian blends or Argentinian Malbecs :)

    ReplyDelete

  5. Really like Pixie Rosé from Rosehall Run

    ReplyDelete

  6. I don't drink a little of wine but I love cocktails! I'll usually go for a tequila sunrise.
    CL Chin

    ReplyDelete

  8. It would be martini!

    ReplyDelete

  9. I just go with rum and coke usually

    ReplyDelete

  11. Five Vineyards Chardonnay from Mission Hill is one of my faves.

    ReplyDelete

  12. I love rye and ginger

    ReplyDelete

