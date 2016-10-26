Gourmet Food & Wine Expo 2016

Gourmet Food & Wine Expo ! This exciting food and drink event is taking place from Nov 17-20, 2016 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. As always, the convention centre is transformed into a festive gathering with over 1,500 wines, beers, spirits and gourmet foods to indulge in. It’s that time of year again for the 22nd annual! This exciting food and drink event is taking place from Nov 17-20, 2016 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. As always, the convention centre is transformed into a festive gathering with over 1,500 wines, beers, spirits and gourmet foods to indulge in.





I will be giving away two pairs of tickets to this year’s event so that you and a guest can eat and mingle your way through global cuisine, fantastic beverages, live cooking demonstrations and much more!





Highlights include:

The Tutored Tastings Program offers the opportunity to taste some of the world's best wines while learning from top industry experts.

The Chef Stage features complimentary cooking demonstrations all weekend hosted by celebrity guests and incredibly talented locals.

The #TrendCentral Stage presents interactive tastings sessions of cutting-edge wines, beers and spirits.

The Spiritology Pavilion infuses passionate bartenders into the heart of the action to showcase the latest from Toronto’s exciting cocktail scene.

The Grand Tasting Bar offers a unique opportunity to taste incredible wines alongside top industry experts.



To win a pair of tickets please enter below on rafflecopter. Two lucky winner’s will win a pair of tickets to the show on any ONE day of their choice. Contest ends on November 10th, 2016.





Gourmet Food & Wine Expo:

Thursday Nov. 17th, 2016, 6-10pm VIP Preview Evening

Friday Nov. 18th, 2016, 2-10pm

Saturday Nov. 19th, 2016, 12-10pm

Sunday Nov. 20th, 2016, 12-6pm



Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front Street West, Toronto

Must be 19 years of age or older. No children or infants permitted.



Check out the Gourmet Food & Wine Expo on Twitter at @GFWE & #GFWE and follow it to stay up to date with the latest news about the Expo.











