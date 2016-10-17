Food for Action 2016

Photo Credit: Action Against Hunger

Food for Action 2016 is quickly approaching and will be held at George Brown Culinary School on Wednesday October 26 is quickly approaching and will be held at George Brown Culinary School on Wednesday October 26 th , 2016. This notable fundraiser event will feature 20 chefs from some of the best Toronto restaurants who will donate their time and efforts in preparing a three-course meal for a table of eight donors (one chef per table, how awesome is that?)









The main purpose of this event is to celebrate the many successes and accomplishments of Action Against Hunger’s life-saving work and to build motion for future projects both in Canada and abroad. All monies raised at this event will go towards the important work of Action Against Hunger’s programs in tackling global hunger. This international humanitarian organization is one of the most important organizations specialized in addressing hunger and its underlying causes.





By donating to Action Against Hunger Canada, you support:

A SMART way to end hunger. By leading and championing a nutritional survey methodology called SMART, we foster better understanding of hunger in malnourished communities and the best ways to support them.

Field experts. The recruitment of committed Canadian experts who work alongside communities to save lives and develop sustainable solutions.

Public awareness. Supporting the ‘big picture’, global collaboration of governments, agencies and citizens to keep working on solving hunger.





In addition to the dinner portion of the evening, there will be a Nightcap after-party which will run from 8:30 pm to midnight and feature unlimited food, drinks and fun, all in support of Action Against Hunger.





Some of the delicious food at the after-party will be prepared by:

Levetto

Sublime Catering

Tabule

Penny Candy Jam

Revel Food

Gushi





To purchase tickets to the Gala Dinner or the Nightcap after party, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/food-for-action-tickets-27393080441?aff=eprofsaved





To find out more about Action against hunter and ways to get involved: http://actioncontrelafaim.ca/











