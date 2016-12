Eat to the Beat 2016

Eat to the Beat is taking place on Tuesday November 1st in support of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. This inimitable event will be held at Roy Thompson Hall and will feature 60 female chefs preparing a variety of sweet and savoury dishes for guests to indulge in. It's an admirable feat to engage so many amazing chefs to come together for this fundraiser, donating their time and talent in support of those who are living with breast cancer. The 21st annual









Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. The CBCF is dedicated to funding relevant and innovative research, supporting and advocating for the breast cancer community, and providing credible, unbiased information to help empower those affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease. Since its inception 21 years ago, Eat to the Beat has raised more than $3.9 million to support the full spectrum of breast cancer care offered by the





Along with exceptional food highlighting Ontario’s vast culinary scene, the event will also feature a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, music, a silent auction and a raffle draw. Another noteworthy tradition at Eat to the Beat is the colourful, food-inspired corsets created and modeled by breast cancer survivors.











Participating chefs and select menu items that will be featured at this year’s Eat to the Beat include:





Succulent Chocolates and Sweets Sandra Abballe,

The Rolling Pin Vanessa Baudanza and Isabelle Loiacono,

Wanda's Pie in the Sky - Grand Marnier Nanaimo bars Wanda Beaver,- Grand Marnier Nanaimo bars

Art Gallery of Ontario - cured whitefish, rye toast, tarragon crème fraiche and pickled caperberry goat cheese and artichoke puff Renee Bellefeuille,- cured whitefish, rye toast, tarragon crème fraiche and pickled caperberry goat cheese and artichoke puff

Catering by Cathy Cathy Beneway, Creative

Emma's Eatery Catering - lobster grilled cheese Emma Beqaj,- lobster grilled cheese

Arvinda’s - spicy curry leaf infused chick pea dip with tomato purée served on cucumber and zucchini rounds and garnished with savoury noodles and curry leaf Arvinda Chauhan and Preena Chauhan,spicy curry leaf infused chick pea dip with tomato purée served on cucumber and zucchini rounds and garnished with savoury noodles and curry leaf

Marigolds and Onions Tiiu Christie and Tysa Christie,

Colette Grand Café Felicia Derose

Mildred's Temple Kitchen Donna Dooher and Michael Leary,

Madeleines Kyla Eaglesham,

SupiCucu Rossy Earle,

Sweet Escape Patisserie Michelle Edgar, The

Byblos Alison Ferland,

Xola Mexican Food Mali Fernandez,

The Drake Hotel - Adobo pulled pork steam buns with daikon pickle Alexandra Feswick,- Adobo pulled pork steam buns with daikon pickle

The Emmet Ray Trish Gill,

Bonnie Gordon College of Confectionary Arts - Macaron in a variety of flavours, homemade chocolates, and langues de chat Bonnie Gordon,- Macaron in a variety of flavours, homemade chocolates, and langues de chat

The Living Kitchen Tamara Green,

East & Main Bistro Kimberly Humby,

Cocomira Confections Anna Janes,

Cake Lady - Edible Art - The Shortbread Vanessa Le Page,- The Shortbread

Bar Hop - mini pork and ricotta meatballs with a tomato cream sauce Tara Lee,- mini pork and ricotta meatballs with a tomato cream sauce

Ruelo Patisserie Jacqueline Lo,

Ace Bakery Erin Marcus,

Lynn Mendelson Catering - million $ bars Lynn Mendelson,- million $ bars

Park Hyatt Hotel - tuna tartar wonton tacos with pea shoots, chili rice vinegar and scallion Joan Monfaredi,- tuna tartar wonton tacos with pea shoots, chili rice vinegar and scallion

Citizen Catering Jennifer Mooers and Chris Brown,

Elle Cuisine Lauren Mozer,

Cakes and Pastries Catherine O’Donnell, Willow

Pudding Catering Christine Ostiguy, Yorkshire

The Sultan's Tent & Café Moroc Angela Panigas,

Crêpes à GoGo Spadina and Limonana Chef Véronique Perez,and

BerBer Social Jennifer Perusini,

Inn on the Twenty Andrea Poirier,

Bite Catering Karen Rachlin,

Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai Kitchen and Bar and Sukhothai Restaurant - "Mee kra ti" – stir fried rice vermicelli with coconut milk and tofu Regular Nuit,"Mee kra ti" – stir fried rice vermicelli with coconut milk and tofu

Scaramouche - house-cured duck pastrami with celery root salad, hazelnut purée and vincotto Caroline Reid,- house-cured duck pastrami with celery root salad, hazelnut purée and vincotto

Professional Home Economist - balsamic roasted pear wedges wrapped in prosciutto with gorgonzola dip Emily Richards,- balsamic roasted pear wedges wrapped in prosciutto with gorgonzola dip

Dufflet Pastries - cookie bar Dufflet Rosenberg,- cookie bar

Lollicakes Barbara Rotberg,

Tilde - chorizo meatballs with lime aioli and grilled pineapple salsa, bean vegballs with roasted tomato salsa and cilantro gremolata Gauravi Shah,- chorizo meatballs with lime aioli and grilled pineapple salsa, bean vegballs with roasted tomato salsa and cilantro gremolata

Bar Begonia Trista Sheen,

Tutti Matti Alida Solomon,

Waupoos Winery - cider braised lamb in a filo cup with spiked apple Lili Sullivan,- cider braised lamb in a filo cup with spiked apple

Public Schoolhouse @ Jackson’s Falls - polenta crisp with smoked trout, chèvre, wild spinach and walnut pesto Meghan Van Horne,- polenta crisp with smoked trout, chèvre, wild spinach and walnut pesto

Tastings Karen Viva-Haynes, Viva

The Omni King Edward Hotel Elaine Wong,

The Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto Winlai Wong,

George Brown College Chef School - edamame falafels with a cultured vegetable slaw on whole wheat tortilla cups and vegetarian BLT with coconut bacon, roasted tomatoes and a spicy avocado purée on whole grain baguette Jeanne Da Silva,- edamame falafels with a cultured vegetable slaw on whole wheat tortilla cups and vegetarian BLT with coconut bacon, roasted tomatoes and a spicy avocado purée on whole grain baguette

Aphrodite Cooks Vanessa Yeung,

New Moon Kitchen Eden Hertzog,

Art Square Gallery and Café - organic and fair trade dark chocolate boobs Leyla Kizilirmak,- organic and fair trade dark chocolate boobs

Carmen Jeffrey, President’s Choice Cooking School

I’ve been to an Eat to the Beat event before and had an amazing time. The food is plentiful and you really have to pace yourself if you want to try items from each of the 60 stations. Ticket’s are still available for Eat to the Beat 2016 so get yours now before they sell out.



VENUE: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto (St. Andrew subway station)
COST: Tickets include savoury & sweet dishes at 60 stations along with wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
Early Bird Ticket: $159 (until October 16)
General Admission Ticket: $189 (a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount)
DRESS: Smart Casual
CONTACT: eattothebeat@cbcf.org or call 1 (800) 387-9816
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/cbcf.ettb
TWITTER: @EattotheBeat_TO
HASHTAG: #EattotheBeat

All Photo's Credited to Eat to The Beat