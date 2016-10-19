Eat to the Beat 2016Wednesday, October 19, 2016
The 21st annual Eat to the Beat is taking place on Tuesday November 1st in support of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. This inimitable event will be held at Roy Thompson Hall and will feature 60 female chefs preparing a variety of sweet and savoury dishes for guests to indulge in. It’s an admirable feat to engage so many amazing chefs to come together for this fundraiser, donating their time and talent in support of those who are living with breast cancer.
Since its inception 21 years ago, Eat to the Beat has raised more than $3.9 million to support the full spectrum of breast cancer care offered by the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. The CBCF is dedicated to funding relevant and innovative research, supporting and advocating for the breast cancer community, and providing credible, unbiased information to help empower those affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease
Along with exceptional food highlighting Ontario’s vast culinary scene, the event will also feature a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, music, a silent auction and a raffle draw. Another noteworthy tradition at Eat to the Beat is the colourful, food-inspired corsets created and modeled by breast cancer survivors.
Participating chefs and select menu items that will be featured at this year’s Eat to the Beat include:
- Sandra
Abballe, Succulent Chocolates and
Sweets
- Vanessa
Baudanza and Isabelle Loiacono, The
Rolling Pin
- Wanda
Beaver, Wanda's Pie in the Sky -
Grand Marnier Nanaimo bars
- Renee
Bellefeuille, Art Gallery of Ontario
- cured whitefish, rye toast, tarragon crème fraiche and pickled
caperberry goat cheese and artichoke puff
- Cathy
Beneway, Creative Catering by Cathy
- Emma Beqaj, Emma's Eatery Catering - lobster
grilled cheese
- Arvinda
Chauhan and Preena Chauhan, Arvinda’s
- spicy curry leaf infused chick pea dip with tomato purée served on
cucumber and zucchini rounds and garnished with savoury noodles and curry
leaf
- Tiiu
Christie and Tysa Christie, Marigolds
and Onions
- Felicia
Derose Colette Grand Café
- Donna Dooher
and Michael Leary, Mildred's Temple
Kitchen
- Kyla
Eaglesham, Madeleines
- Rossy Earle,
SupiCucu
- Michelle
Edgar, The Sweet Escape Patisserie
- Alison
Ferland, Byblos
- Mali
Fernandez, Xola Mexican Food
- Alexandra
Feswick, The Drake Hotel - Adobo
pulled pork steam buns with daikon pickle
- Trish Gill, The Emmet Ray
- Bonnie
Gordon, Bonnie Gordon College of
Confectionary Arts - Macaron in a variety of flavours, homemade
chocolates, and langues de chat
- Tamara
Green, The Living Kitchen
- Kimberly
Humby, East & Main Bistro
- Anna Janes, Cocomira Confections
- Vanessa Le
Page, Cake Lady - Edible Art -
The Shortbread
- Tara Lee, Bar Hop - mini pork and ricotta
meatballs with a tomato cream sauce
- Jacqueline
Lo, Ruelo Patisserie
- Erin Marcus,
Ace Bakery
- Lynn
Mendelson, Lynn Mendelson Catering
- million $ bars
- Joan
Monfaredi, Park Hyatt Hotel -
tuna tartar wonton tacos with pea shoots, chili rice vinegar and scallion
- Jennifer
Mooers and Chris Brown, Citizen Catering
- Lauren
Mozer, Elle Cuisine
- Catherine
O’Donnell, Willow Cakes and Pastries
- Christine
Ostiguy, Yorkshire Pudding Catering
- Angela
Panigas, The Sultan's Tent &
Café Moroc
- Chef
Véronique Perez, Crêpes à GoGo
Spadina and Limonana
- Jennifer
Perusini, BerBer Social
- Andrea
Poirier, Inn on the Twenty
- Karen
Rachlin, Bite Catering
- Regular
Nuit, Pai Northern Thai Kitchen,
Sabai Sabai Kitchen and Bar and Sukhothai Restaurant - "Mee kra
ti" – stir fried rice vermicelli with coconut milk and tofu
- Caroline
Reid, Scaramouche - house-cured
duck pastrami with celery root salad, hazelnut purée and vincotto
- Emily
Richards, Professional Home
Economist - balsamic roasted pear wedges wrapped in prosciutto with
gorgonzola dip
- Dufflet
Rosenberg, Dufflet Pastries -
cookie bar
- Barbara
Rotberg, Lollicakes
- Gauravi
Shah, Tilde - chorizo meatballs
with lime aioli and grilled pineapple salsa, bean vegballs with roasted
tomato salsa and cilantro gremolata
- Trista
Sheen, Bar Begonia
- Alida
Solomon, Tutti Matti
- Lili
Sullivan, Waupoos Winery - cider
braised lamb in a filo cup with spiked apple
- Meghan Van
Horne, Public Schoolhouse @
Jackson’s Falls - polenta crisp with smoked trout, chèvre, wild
spinach and walnut pesto
- Karen
Viva-Haynes, Viva Tastings
- Elaine Wong,
The Omni King Edward Hotel
- Winlai Wong,
The Badminton and Racquet Club of
Toronto
- Jeanne Da
Silva, George Brown College Chef
School - edamame falafels with a cultured vegetable slaw on whole
wheat tortilla cups and vegetarian BLT with coconut bacon, roasted
tomatoes and a spicy avocado purée on whole grain baguette
- Vanessa
Yeung, Aphrodite Cooks
- Eden
Hertzog, New Moon Kitchen
- Leyla
Kizilirmak, Art Square Gallery and
Café - organic and fair trade dark chocolate boobs
- Carmen Jeffrey, President’s Choice Cooking School
I’ve been to an Eat to the Beat event before and had an amazing time. The food is plentiful and you really have to pace yourself if you want to try items from each of the 60 stations. Ticket’s are still available for Eat to the Beat 2016 so get yours now before they sell out.
VENUE: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto (St. Andrew subway station)
COST: Tickets include savoury & sweet dishes at 60 stations along with wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
Early Bird Ticket: $159 (until October 16)
General Admission Ticket: $189 (a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount)
DRESS: Smart Casual
CONTACT: eattothebeat@cbcf.org or call 1 (800) 387-9816
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/cbcf.ettb
TWITTER: @EattotheBeat_TO
HASHTAG: #EattotheBeat
All Photo's Credited to Eat to The Beat
