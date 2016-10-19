Eat to the Beat 2016

Wednesday, October 19, 2016


The 21st annual Eat to the Beat is taking place on Tuesday November 1st in support of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.  This inimitable event will be held at Roy Thompson Hall and will feature 60 female chefs preparing a variety of sweet and savoury dishes for guests to indulge in. It’s an admirable feat to engage so many amazing chefs to come together for this fundraiser, donating their time and talent in support of those who are living with breast cancer.


Since its inception 21 years ago, Eat to the Beat has raised more than $3.9 million to support the full spectrum of breast cancer care offered by the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.  The CBCF is dedicated to funding relevant and innovative research, supporting and advocating for the breast cancer community, and providing credible, unbiased information to help empower those affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease

Along with exceptional food highlighting Ontario’s vast culinary scene, the event will also feature a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, music, a silent auction and a raffle draw.  Another noteworthy tradition at Eat to the Beat is the colourful, food-inspired corsets created and modeled by breast cancer survivors.


Participating chefs and select menu items that will be featured at this year’s Eat to the Beat include:

  • Sandra Abballe, Succulent Chocolates and Sweets
  • Vanessa Baudanza and Isabelle Loiacono, The Rolling Pin
  • Wanda Beaver, Wanda's Pie in the Sky - Grand Marnier Nanaimo bars
  • Renee Bellefeuille, Art Gallery of Ontario - cured whitefish, rye toast, tarragon crème fraiche and pickled caperberry goat cheese and artichoke puff
  • Cathy Beneway, Creative Catering by Cathy
  • Emma Beqaj, Emma's Eatery Catering - lobster grilled cheese
  • Arvinda Chauhan and Preena Chauhan, Arvinda’s - spicy curry leaf infused chick pea dip with tomato purée served on cucumber and zucchini rounds and garnished with savoury noodles and curry leaf
  • Tiiu Christie and Tysa Christie, Marigolds and Onions
  • Felicia Derose Colette Grand Café
  • Donna Dooher and Michael Leary, Mildred's Temple Kitchen
  • Kyla Eaglesham, Madeleines
  • Rossy Earle, SupiCucu
  • Michelle Edgar, The Sweet Escape Patisserie
  • Alison Ferland, Byblos
  • Mali Fernandez, Xola Mexican Food
  • Alexandra Feswick, The Drake Hotel - Adobo pulled pork steam buns with daikon pickle
  • Trish Gill, The Emmet Ray
  • Bonnie Gordon, Bonnie Gordon College of Confectionary Arts - Macaron in a variety of flavours, homemade chocolates, and langues de chat
  • Tamara Green, The Living Kitchen
  • Kimberly Humby, East & Main Bistro
  • Anna Janes, Cocomira Confections
  • Vanessa Le Page, Cake Lady - Edible Art - The Shortbread 
  • Tara Lee, Bar Hop - mini pork and ricotta meatballs with a tomato cream sauce
  • Jacqueline Lo, Ruelo Patisserie
  • Erin Marcus, Ace Bakery
  • Lynn Mendelson, Lynn Mendelson Catering - million $ bars
  • Joan Monfaredi, Park Hyatt Hotel - tuna tartar wonton tacos with pea shoots, chili rice vinegar and scallion
  • Jennifer Mooers and Chris Brown, Citizen Catering
  • Lauren Mozer, Elle Cuisine
  • Catherine O’Donnell, Willow Cakes and Pastries
  • Christine Ostiguy, Yorkshire Pudding Catering
  • Angela Panigas, The Sultan's Tent & Café Moroc
  • Chef Véronique Perez, Crêpes à GoGo Spadina and Limonana
  • Jennifer Perusini, BerBer Social
  • Andrea Poirier, Inn on the Twenty
  • Karen Rachlin, Bite Catering
  • Regular Nuit, Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai Kitchen and Bar and Sukhothai Restaurant - "Mee kra ti" – stir fried rice vermicelli with coconut milk and tofu
  • Caroline Reid, Scaramouche - house-cured duck pastrami with celery root salad, hazelnut purée and vincotto
  • Emily Richards, Professional Home Economist - balsamic roasted pear wedges wrapped in prosciutto with gorgonzola dip
  • Dufflet Rosenberg, Dufflet Pastries - cookie bar
  • Barbara Rotberg, Lollicakes 
  • Gauravi Shah, Tilde - chorizo meatballs with lime aioli and grilled pineapple salsa, bean vegballs with roasted tomato salsa and cilantro gremolata
  • Trista Sheen, Bar Begonia
  • Alida Solomon, Tutti Matti
  • Lili Sullivan, Waupoos Winery - cider braised lamb in a filo cup with spiked apple
  • Meghan Van Horne, Public Schoolhouse @ Jackson’s Falls - polenta crisp with smoked trout, chèvre, wild spinach and walnut pesto
  • Karen Viva-Haynes, Viva Tastings
  • Elaine Wong, The Omni King Edward Hotel
  • Winlai Wong, The Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto
  • Jeanne Da Silva, George Brown College Chef School - edamame falafels with a cultured vegetable slaw on whole wheat tortilla cups and vegetarian BLT with coconut bacon, roasted tomatoes and a spicy avocado purée on whole grain baguette
  • Vanessa Yeung, Aphrodite Cooks
  • Eden Hertzog, New Moon Kitchen
  • Leyla Kizilirmak, Art Square Gallery and Café - organic and fair trade dark chocolate boobs
  • Carmen Jeffrey, President’s Choice Cooking School
I’ve been to an Eat to the Beat event before and had an amazing time.  The food is plentiful and you really have to pace yourself if you want to try items from each of the 60 stations.  Ticket’s are still available for Eat to the Beat 2016 so get yours now before they sell out. 

 VENUE: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto (St. Andrew subway station) 
COST:  Tickets include savoury & sweet dishes at 60 stations along with wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
              Early Bird Ticket: $159 (until October 16)
              General Admission Ticket: $189 (a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount)
DRESS: Smart Casual
CONTACT: eattothebeat@cbcf.org or call 1 (800) 387-9816
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/cbcf.ettb 
TWITTER: @EattotheBeat_TO
HASHTAG: #EattotheBeat

All Photo's Credited to Eat to The Beat



