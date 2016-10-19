Eat to the Beat 2016

Eat to the Beat is taking place on Tuesday November 1st in support of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. This inimitable event will be held at Roy Thompson Hall and will feature 60 female chefs preparing a variety of sweet and savoury dishes for guests to indulge in. It's an admirable feat to engage so many amazing chefs to come together for this fundraiser, donating their time and talent in support of those who are living with breast cancer. The 21st annual









Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation . The CBCF is dedicated to funding relevant and innovative research, supporting and advocating for the breast cancer community, and providing credible, unbiased information to help empower those affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease Since its inception 21 years ago, Eat to the Beat has raised more than $3.9 million to support the full spectrum of breast cancer care offered by the. The CBCF is dedicated to funding relevant and innovative research, supporting and advocating for the breast cancer community, and providing credible, unbiased information to help empower those affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease





Along with exceptional food highlighting Ontario’s vast culinary scene, the event will also feature a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, music, a silent auction and a raffle draw. Another noteworthy tradition at Eat to the Beat is the colourful, food-inspired corsets created and modeled by breast cancer survivors.











Participating chefs and select menu items that will be featured at this year’s Eat to the Beat include:





Sandra Abballe, Succulent Chocolates and Sweets

Vanessa Baudanza and Isabelle Loiacono, The Rolling Pin

Wanda Beaver, Wanda's Pie in the Sky - Grand Marnier Nanaimo bars

Renee Bellefeuille, Art Gallery of Ontario - cured whitefish, rye toast, tarragon crème fraiche and pickled caperberry goat cheese and artichoke puff

Cathy Beneway, Creative Catering by Cathy

Emma Beqaj, Emma's Eatery Catering - lobster grilled cheese

Arvinda Chauhan and Preena Chauhan, Arvinda’s - spicy curry leaf infused chick pea dip with tomato purée served on cucumber and zucchini rounds and garnished with savoury noodles and curry leaf

Tiiu Christie and Tysa Christie, Marigolds and Onions

Felicia Derose Colette Grand Café

Donna Dooher and Michael Leary, Mildred's Temple Kitchen

Kyla Eaglesham, Madeleines

Rossy Earle, SupiCucu

Michelle Edgar, The Sweet Escape Patisserie

Alison Ferland, Byblos

Mali Fernandez, Xola Mexican Food

Alexandra Feswick, The Drake Hotel - Adobo pulled pork steam buns with daikon pickle

Trish Gill, The Emmet Ray

Bonnie Gordon, Bonnie Gordon College of Confectionary Arts - Macaron in a variety of flavours, homemade chocolates, and langues de chat

Tamara Green, The Living Kitchen

Kimberly Humby, East & Main Bistro

Anna Janes, Cocomira Confections

Vanessa Le Page, Cake Lady - Edible Art - The Shortbread

Tara Lee, Bar Hop - mini pork and ricotta meatballs with a tomato cream sauce

Jacqueline Lo, Ruelo Patisserie

Erin Marcus, Ace Bakery

Lynn Mendelson, Lynn Mendelson Catering - million $ bars

Joan Monfaredi, Park Hyatt Hotel - tuna tartar wonton tacos with pea shoots, chili rice vinegar and scallion

Jennifer Mooers and Chris Brown, Citizen Catering

Lauren Mozer, Elle Cuisine

Catherine O’Donnell, Willow Cakes and Pastries

Christine Ostiguy, Yorkshire Pudding Catering

Angela Panigas, The Sultan's Tent & Café Moroc

Chef Véronique Perez, Crêpes à GoGo Spadina and Limonana

Jennifer Perusini, BerBer Social

Andrea Poirier, Inn on the Twenty

Karen Rachlin, Bite Catering

Regular Nuit, Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai Kitchen and Bar and Sukhothai Restaurant - "Mee kra ti" – stir fried rice vermicelli with coconut milk and tofu

Caroline Reid, Scaramouche - house-cured duck pastrami with celery root salad, hazelnut purée and vincotto

Emily Richards, Professional Home Economist - balsamic roasted pear wedges wrapped in prosciutto with gorgonzola dip

Dufflet Rosenberg, Dufflet Pastries - cookie bar

Barbara Rotberg, Lollicakes

Gauravi Shah, Tilde - chorizo meatballs with lime aioli and grilled pineapple salsa, bean vegballs with roasted tomato salsa and cilantro gremolata

Trista Sheen, Bar Begonia

Alida Solomon, Tutti Matti

Lili Sullivan, Waupoos Winery - cider braised lamb in a filo cup with spiked apple

Meghan Van Horne, Public Schoolhouse @ Jackson’s Falls - polenta crisp with smoked trout, chèvre, wild spinach and walnut pesto

Karen Viva-Haynes, Viva Tastings

Elaine Wong, The Omni King Edward Hotel

Winlai Wong, The Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto

Jeanne Da Silva, George Brown College Chef School - edamame falafels with a cultured vegetable slaw on whole wheat tortilla cups and vegetarian BLT with coconut bacon, roasted tomatoes and a spicy avocado purée on whole grain baguette

Vanessa Yeung, Aphrodite Cooks

Eden Hertzog, New Moon Kitchen

Leyla Kizilirmak, Art Square Gallery and Café - organic and fair trade dark chocolate boobs

Carmen Jeffrey, President’s Choice Cooking School

I’ve been to an Eat to the Beat event before and had an amazing time. The food is plentiful and you really have to pace yourself if you want to try items from each of the 60 stations. Ticket’s are still available for Eat to the Beat 2016 so get yours now before they sell out.



VENUE: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto (St. Andrew subway station) COST: Tickets include savoury & sweet dishes at 60 stations along with wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Early Bird Ticket: $159 (until October 16) General Admission Ticket: $189 (a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount) DRESS: Smart Casual CONTACT: eattothebeat@cbcf.org or call 1 (800) 387-9816 FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/cbcf.ettb TWITTER: @EattotheBeat_TO HASHTAG: #EattotheBeat

All Photo's Credited to Eat to The Beat







