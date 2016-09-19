Espuña Tapas Essentials

One of my favourite tapas items is cured meats so I was really excited when Espuña Canada contacted me to see if I was interested in trying out some of their Tapas Essentials.





Tapas are known as a wide variety of hot and cold appetizers or snacks, in Spanish cuisine. The line of tapas items that Espuña carries ranges from ready to serve products such as cured meats as well as heat and serve products which are pre-cooked and can be heated up in the microwave just before serving.









I shared the tapas with colleagues at work for an afternoon snack. We ate the meats on their own to really get an idea of the taste and textures. Our favourite was definitely the Serrano Ham. It was very good quality ham, thinly sliced and full of great flavour. If I see this product in stores, it will definitely become a staple in my charcuterie trays.



The Barcelona Style Salami was also very tasty but a bit milder in flavour compared to the ham. The Spanish Chorizo Salami was quite strong in taste, a bit too powerful for my liking. The bacon-wrapped dates were one of the heat and serve products and they were incredibly delicious. I’ve never had a bacon-wrapped date before so I was pleasantly surprised at the perfect sweet and salty combo.





Serrano Ham

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Barcelona Style Salami





The history of Espuña can be traced back to 1947 Spain. The company has come a long way since then, making its way into the North American market while maintaining a high quality of authentic Spanish tapas products.





The Espuña Tapas Essentials collection can be found at local grocery stores such as Longo’s, FreshCo, Superstore, Maxi, and select Loblaw’s.





For more info on products please visit: http://www.espuna.uk/products