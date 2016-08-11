[Recap] St. Lawrence Market Summer Series 2016





St. Lawrence Market Summer Series held on August 4th, 2016 outside of St. Lawrence Market. Food, drink and fun were plentiful at the first everSummer Series held on August 4, 2016 outside of St. Lawrence Market.



The outdoor patio at St. Lawrence Market was transformed into an evening soiree featuring tons of food and drink vendors, live entertainment and graffiti artists. The patio wrapped around the St. Lawrence Market building, allowing guests to stroll down and around to access stunning views of the city from one of the most iconic buildings in Toronto.





The event hosted by St. Lawrence Market in partnership with The Food Dudes put great thought into the food choices for the evening. The Food Dudes chefs created delicious dishes to highlight St. Lawrence Market merchants and some merchants themselves were in attendance serving up their notable prepared foods.









Although the event took place on one of the hottest days of the year, I managed to try a lot of the different vendors and left with a very satisfied belly.





Some of the food & drink I tried:





Oysters from Mike's Fish Market





Chicken Chopped Salad from Olympic Cheese, The Food Dudes, Carnicero's & Ponesse Foods





Halibut Fish Tacos from The Food Dudes & Domenic's Fish Market





Street Corn with Jerk Brown Butter from The Food Dudes & Urban Fresh Produce





Jambalaya Balls from Rube's Rice & Bulk Foods and The Food Dudes





Raw Vegan Burrito from Cruda Cafe





Chicken and Mushroom Dumplings from Ponesse Foods & Koshr Dudes





Fried Brussels Sprouts from The Food Dudes & Urban Fresh Produce





Arepas with Rice and Black Beans from Manotas





Hangar 1 Vodka Cocktails

Tromba Tequila Margaritas





I didn't get around to trying all of the food at this event and I regret not trying out one of the huge burgers from Market Burger. My favourite items were the Fish Tacos and Brussels Sprouts, great flavours and good portion size!





As for entertainment, graffiti artists were painting on large canvas all around the patio, live music was bumping and some circus-esque acts were promenading around on stilts and a unicycle.













The inaugural St. Lawrence Summer Series was a successful event and I am hoping that there will be a second edition next summer. Although my ticket was complimentary, the general admission cost of $30 per ticket is a great deal because it includes two food items of your choice.





For more info on events and merchants at St. Lawrence Market or catering from Food Dudes please visit:








