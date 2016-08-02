KRAVE Jerky Giveaway



If you read my previous review of KRAVE Jerky then you already know that I'm a fan of these all-natural, hand-sliced chunks of real meat!





KRAVE Jerky really takes jerky to the next level by offering a variety of great flavours that are free of nitrates, MSG and all other chemicals that are often added to generic processed meats. What makes KRAVE stand out from the rest is the natural process in creating the jerky. Chunks of muscle-cut meats are marinated for 48 hours and then baked to create a tender and moist jerky that is healthy and full of flavour. really takes jerky to the next level by offering a variety of great flavours that are free of nitrates, MSG and all other chemicals that are often added to generic processed meats. What makes KRAVE stand out from the rest is the natural process in creating the jerky. Chunks of muscle-cut meats are marinated for 48 hours and then baked to create a tender and moist jerky that is healthy and full of flavour.

KRAVE makes the perfect snack as it is less than 100 calories per serving and is an excellent source of protein. I'll be packing many bags of KRAVE Jerky with me for my upcoming Sept 2nd Labour Day Long weekend as I travel to Newfoundland to go hiking at Gros Morne. It's the perfect snack for outdoor enthusiasts who KRAVE to be fueled up for the trails.



To help you prepare for the upcoming long weekend, I’m giving one lucky winner the following getaway package:

Packages of assorted KRAVE Jerky

A wooden KRAVE Jerky serving board

A Herschel Travel Bag

Indoor/Outdoor Table Tennis (includes 2 paddles, 2 balls and net)

