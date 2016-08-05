Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA - A VIP Experience

Photo Credit: James Paul Correja





Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA in Toronto. This exciting Big Top show premiered at the Port Lands on July 28th and will run until October 16th. All of the latest buzz in the city these days is surrounding the debut ofin Toronto. This exciting Big Top show premiered at the Port Lands on July 28th and will run until October 16th.

LUZIA is Cirque du Soleil's 38th original production since 1984 and it's 17th show presented under the Big Top. This incredible show takes the audience into a dream world of an imaginary Mexico. The vibrant culture, sights and sounds will transport you to a place suspended between dreams and the present. The name Luzia combines the sound of “luz” (light in Spanish) and “lluvia” (rain) which are the two main elements of the show’s creation. The show is freely inspired by Mexico and recreates an imaginative dream woven from memories, experience and encounters.









I had the opportunity to enjoy the LUZIA VIP experience which definitely made the evening one to remember. The Cirque du Soleil LUZIA VIP package offers Mexican-inspired food, drinks, premium seating, exclusive access to the VIP suite before the show and during intermission, a dedicated VIP entrance, popcorn for the show, a special gift, reserved parking and access to restrooms separate from the public.









The main highlight of the VIP suite was the gourmet food and drink. There was an array of canapés being passed around, two taco stations, antipasto platters, dessert and unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks. All of the catering in the VIP suite was provided by Toronto-based company, Treeline Catering.

The décor in the VIP suite was also very noteworthy. The vibrant colours and gigantic video images of Papel Picado, a decorative craft that involves cutting elaborate designs in paper or silk, projected on large silk wings hanging from the ceiling. The virtual papel picado in the suite features various narrative elements and characters from LUZIA including a horse, field of flowers, a cenote, raindrops, and more.





Taco Station

Inside the VIP Tent





Antipasto Platter

Sirloin Steak with Chimichurri

Seafood Paella





Churros with Chocolate





I highly recommend trying out the VIP experience as it really enhanced the entire night. It was nice not having to arrange dinner somewhere before the event. Instead we just showed up an hour before the show to eat, drink and mingle. We had a fantastic time meeting new people and tasting all of the gourmet bites that were offered. The VIP suite is available to all individuals and families or for corporate and private events. The space is also customizable to suit all of your event needs.





LUZIA is a not-to-be-missed Cirque du Soleil show so get your tickets now for an incredible experience! The scenes/acts will amaze you; from soccer dancing skills, hand balancing, aerial straps, swing to swing, contortion and much more. I don't wait to give away too much, but below is a small sample of what’s in store at LUZIA!









For general admission tickets & VIP tickets visit: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/canada/toronto/luzia/buy-tickets





For more info on Treeline Catering visit: http://www.treeline-events.com/







