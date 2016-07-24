St. Lawrence Market Summer Series 2016





St. Lawrence Market Summer Series hosted by St. Lawrence Market in partnership with The Food Dudes . Toronto Food and Drink events are plentiful this summer sixteen with new and innovative gatherings to sample the best eats the city has to offer. One new event to hit the streets is thehosted by St. Lawrence Market in partnership with





The event will take place on Thursday August 4, 2016 from 6 to 10 pm at the beautiful St. Lawrence patio which will be transformed into an inviting oasis full of food, drink, music and celebration. The amalgamation of Toronto’s event and catering company, The Food Dudes, and St. Lawrence Market’s reputable food vendors, will provide an unforgettable summer evening of cuisine and art in one of the most iconic locations in the city!





Photo Credit - http://www.stlawrencemarket.com/about_us





Tickets for the Summer Series Event are $30 and include two food tickets for use at the event. Additional food and drink tickets will be available for purchase on site. Tickets are selling out quickly so be sure to purchase yours now before they are gone: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/st-lawrence-market-summer-series-tickets-26313140311





If you’ve never been to St. Lawrence Market before, this event will allow you to get acquainted with the tastes and atmosphere of the renowned market that boasts over 120 merchants, vendors and farmers. For regulars, this is your chance to celebrate Toronto's most popular destination that has been serving its residents since 1803.





See you on August 4th for the first ever #SummerSeries !