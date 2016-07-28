Muskoka Brewery's 20th Anniversary!





Muskoka Brewery is celebrating their 20th anniversary on Thursday August 4th from 6 to 11 pm and it’s kind of a big deal for craft beer lovers in the city. The brewery decided to celebrate in proper fashion by inviting fellow craft breweries to join in on the fun. These breweries will be creating a one-off, speciality craft brew just for the event which means that guests will have the chance to try new and unique beers that have never been tasted before. I am beyond thrilled to attend this exclusive event and partake in such joyous beer drinking celebrations. Not only are the beers going to be epic, but the venue, Evergreen Brickworks, is one of the best! is celebrating their 20th anniversary on Thursday August 4th from 6 to 11 pm and it’s kind of a big deal for craft beer lovers in the city. The brewery decided to celebrate in proper fashion by inviting fellow craft breweries to join in on the fun. These breweries will be creating a one-off, speciality craft brew just for the event which means that guests will have the chance to try new and unique beers that have never been tasted before. I am beyond thrilled to attend this exclusive event and partake in such joyous beer drinking celebrations. Not only are the beers going to be epic, but the venue, Evergreen Brickworks, is one of the best!









The Ontario Breweries attending are:





Amsterdam Brewing Co

Barley Days Brewery

Barnstormer Brewing Co

Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co

Black Oak Brewing Co

Cameron’s Brewing Company

Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery

Great Lakes Brewery

Gypsy Brewing Company

Henderson Brewery

Indie Ale House Brewing Co

Junction Craft Brewing

Kensington Brewing Company

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company

Left Field Brewery

Manantler Craft Brewing Co

Niagara Oast House Brewers

Old Flame Brewing Co.

Redline Brewhouse

Revel Cider

Wellington Brewery

And featuring Muskoka Brewery





There will also be delicious bites from:

Rodney's Oyster House

Cafe Belong

Fidel Gastro's Food Truck





Clearly Muskoka Brewery is one my favourites





Tickets are $29 in advance and include 5 sample tokens and a celebratory mug. This is a pay as you go event and additional vouchers will be available for purchase at the event for $1 each.





Purchase your tickets now before they sell out: http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1156139







