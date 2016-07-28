Muskoka Brewery's 20th Anniversary!Thursday, July 28, 2016
Muskoka Brewery is celebrating their 20th anniversary on Thursday August 4th from 6 to 11 pm and it’s kind of a big deal for craft beer lovers in the city. The brewery decided to celebrate in proper fashion by inviting fellow craft breweries to join in on the fun. These breweries will be creating a one-off, speciality craft brew just for the event which means that guests will have the chance to try new and unique beers that have never been tasted before. I am beyond thrilled to attend this exclusive event and partake in such joyous beer drinking celebrations. Not only are the beers going to be epic, but the venue, Evergreen Brickworks, is one of the best!
The Ontario Breweries attending are:
Amsterdam Brewing Co
Barley Days Brewery
Barnstormer Brewing Co
Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co
Black Oak Brewing Co
Cameron’s Brewing Company
Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery
Great Lakes Brewery
Gypsy Brewing Company
Henderson Brewery
Indie Ale House Brewing Co
Junction Craft Brewing
Kensington Brewing Company
Lake of the Woods Brewing Company
Left Field Brewery
Manantler Craft Brewing Co
Niagara Oast House Brewers
Old Flame Brewing Co.
Redline Brewhouse
Revel Cider
Wellington Brewery
And featuring Muskoka Brewery
There will also be delicious bites from:
Rodney's Oyster House
Cafe Belong
Fidel Gastro's Food Truck
Clearly Muskoka Brewery is one my favourites
Tickets are $29 in advance and include 5 sample tokens and a celebratory mug. This is a pay as you go event and additional vouchers will be available for purchase at the event for $1 each.
Purchase your tickets now before they sell out: http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1156139
