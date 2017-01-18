Trashed & Wasted, a new event to bring awareness to food waste is coming to Toronto on March 1, 2017.
The charity event in support of Second Harvest, will feature chefs, brewers and distillers who will create delicious dishes and drinks made from rescued food ingredients that most people end up throwing out. There will also be artists and innovators displaying artwork and installations made from re-purposed trash and disposed odds and ends.
Toronto-based food and beverage innovator, Brock Shepherd, created Trashed & Wasted to bring awareness to the tons of food wasted in our city. From rotting food in our fridges, to restaurants throwing out perfectly good ingredients, our society often overlooks the amount of 'good' food being disposed that could easily be donated or used to feed those who are in need.
The inspiration for Trashed & Wasted stems from the recent Olympic games in which a Michelin-star chef took leftovers from the athletes' village and created meals to feed the homeless. Similarly inspiring was the 2015 wastED event where a restaurant in NYC was transformed into a pop-up devoted to the theme of food waste and re-use. It's exciting to see this concept being brought to an event here in Toronto and supporting the largest food rescue program in Canada.
Highlights Include:
- Distilled spirits made from fruit pulp donated by local juicer
- Craft beer made from bakery bread scraps
- Gourmet dishes made from rescued food
- Proceeds will support Second Harvest's Food Rescue Program
Participants will include:
- Arepa Cafe
- Blackbird Bakery
- David Reale Design
- Elee Design
- Hooked
- Montgomery's Restaurant
- Montforte Dairy
- Paradigm Architects
- Porchetta & Co
- Rainhard Brewery
- Sanagan's Meat Locker
- Soul Roasters
- Sumo Project
- Yongehurst Distillery
Tickets are only $30 for early bird so get yours now:
When: March 1st, 2017, 6 pm to 10 pm
Where: Wychwood Barns, 76 Wychwood Avenue, Toronto ON
